Top Stories
Camila Cabello Almost Kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve!

Camila Cabello Almost Kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve!

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 10:54 am

Katie Couric Is Ready to Discuss Matt Lauer's Firing from 'Today'

Katie Couric Is Ready to Discuss Matt Lauer's Firing from 'Today'

Katie Couric previously said that she would speak out about Matt Lauer‘s firing from the Today show when she was ready, and that time is now.

The former Today co-host has released a statement about Matt‘s dismissal from the show for allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The whole thing has been very painful for me,” Katie told People. “The accounts I’ve read and heard have been disturbing, distressing and disorienting and it’s completely unacceptable that any woman at the Today show experienced this kind of treatment.”

“I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left,” she continued. “I think I speak for many of my former colleagues when I say this was not the Matt we knew. Matt was a kind and generous colleague who treated me with respect. In fact, a joke I once made on late-night television was just that, because it was completely contrary to our brother-sister relationship. It’s still very upsetting. I really admire the way Savannah [Guthrie] and Hoda [Kotb] and the entire Today show staff have handled a very difficult situation.”

Katie once said that Matt “pinches me on the ass a lot” during an interview on Watch What Happens Live in 2012, but as she mentions in the statement, she was only joking.

Just Jared on Facebook
katie couric matt lauer photos 01
katie couric matt lauer photos 02
katie couric matt lauer photos 03
katie couric matt lauer photos 04
katie couric matt lauer photos 05
katie couric matt lauer photos 06
katie couric matt lauer photos 07
katie couric matt lauer photos 08
katie couric matt lauer photos 09
katie couric matt lauer photos 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Katie Couric, Matt Lauer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are protecting their secret sauce - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello almost kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres' tribute to her late father was so touching - TooFab
  • Rebecca Hall is donating her salary from her Woody Allen movie to the Time's Up fund - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miley Cyrus responded to the mini Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr