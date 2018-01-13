Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'Would Love To' Go to Paris Hilton's Wedding!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make their way out of Craig’s restaurant on Friday night (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple attended a birthday dinner for Kim‘s friend Allison Statter that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

On the way out of the restaurant, Kim and Kanye were asked if they would attend Paris Hilton‘s wedding to Chris Zylka. Paris previously said that she would invite the couple.

“We would love to,” Kim responded to TMZ‘s cameras.

10+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner…