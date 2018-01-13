Top Stories
Camila Cabello Almost Kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve!

Camila Cabello Almost Kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve!

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds &amp; Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Sat, 13 January 2018 at 11:21 am

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'Would Love To' Go to Paris Hilton's Wedding!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 'Would Love To' Go to Paris Hilton's Wedding!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make their way out of Craig’s restaurant on Friday night (January 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple attended a birthday dinner for Kim‘s friend Allison Statter that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

On the way out of the restaurant, Kim and Kanye were asked if they would attend Paris Hilton‘s wedding to Chris Zylka. Paris previously said that she would invite the couple.

“We would love to,” Kim responded to TMZ‘s cameras.

10+ pictures inside of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out for dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 01
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 02
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 03
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 04
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 05
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 06
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 07
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 08
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 09
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 10
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 11
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 12
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 13
kim kardashian kanye west craigs dinner 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark and Donnie Wahlberg are protecting their secret sauce - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello almost kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres' tribute to her late father was so touching - TooFab
  • Rebecca Hall is donating her salary from her Woody Allen movie to the Time's Up fund - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Miley Cyrus responded to the mini Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr