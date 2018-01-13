Top Stories
Camila Cabello Almost Kissed Nick Jonas on New Year's Eve!

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting Controversy

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in Hawaii in a Yellow Bikini!

Ryan Reynolds & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Zayn Malik's Birthday With Hilarious Videos

Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Liam Hemsworth!

Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Liam Hemsworth!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Liam Hemsworth‘s birthday in the sweetest way!

The 25-year-old singer is currently in Australia with her fiancé, who just turned 28, to celebrate his big day alongside his family.

Miley took to her Instagram to share a collage of photos of Liam and herself, and added a short but sweet note.

“Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ❤️ u!” Miley captioned the photos.

Happy birthday Liam!

Check out the cute pics Miley shared…

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

  • gwen

    That was sweet. They seem very happy this time.

  • Cathrine


