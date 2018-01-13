Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Liam Hemsworth!
Miley Cyrus is celebrating Liam Hemsworth‘s birthday in the sweetest way!
The 25-year-old singer is currently in Australia with her fiancé, who just turned 28, to celebrate his big day alongside his family.
Miley took to her Instagram to share a collage of photos of Liam and herself, and added a short but sweet note.
“Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet! I ❤️ u!” Miley captioned the photos.
Happy birthday Liam!
Check out the cute pics Miley shared…