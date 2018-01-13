Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognizable While Filming 'Destroyer'

Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2018 at 2:45 am

Nicole Kidman looked completely unrecognizable on the set of her new film Destroyer!

The 50-year-old actress was spotted in full hair and makeup before filming scenes on Friday afternoon (January 12) in Los Angeles.

Nicole was sporting a cropped brown wig along with a button down shirt and leather jacket. She was even carrying a fake gun!

Destroyer is a crime thriller that tells the story of police detective Erin Bell.

She must reconnect with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.
Photos: Backgrid
  • gwen

    Omg I would never have recognized her.

