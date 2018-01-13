Top Stories
Sat, 13 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Priyanka Chopra & Marlee Matlin Rock Orange Jumpsuits on 'Quantico' Set

Priyanka Chopra & Marlee Matlin Rock Orange Jumpsuits on 'Quantico' Set

Priyanka Chopra was joined by Marlee Matlin while filming some upcoming scenes for ABC’s Quantico!

The 35-year-old Indian actress was spotted shooting on Wednesday (January 10) in New York City.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Marlee, 52, striking a pose in their matching orange jumpsuits at sunset.

“Looking forward to today’s shoot with u @themarleematlin .. just us.. Golden girls.. @abcquantico @mseitzman #Quantico3,” Priyanka captioned it.

Priyanka was also seen out and about on Thursday as she took a break from filming, sporting a dark blue trench coat, striped top, black leather pants, and black boots.

Season three of Quantico premieres on April 26.
