Sean Penn Slams Donald Trump in Opt-Ed: 'He is an Enemy of Mankind'

Sean Penn is speaking out following Donald Trump‘s “disgraceful” comments about immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

In an essay for Time, the 57-year-old actor and founder of the J/P Haitian Relief Organization slammed Donald on the eighth anniversary of the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake.

“On this pale blue dot Earth that we call home, the Haitian people are our neighbors, to whom our support is both the policy of a great America as it is a sacred duty,” Sean wrote.

He continued, “President Donald Trump‘s words describing the glorious people of Africa, El Salvador and Haiti is far worse than mere insensitivity or even nationalism. Those standards are not disgraceful enough.”

He concluded by saying, “We will find unity only when we recognize that in our current president we have elected, perhaps for the first time in our history, an enemy of compassion. Indeed, we can be unified not only with each other but with Africa, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, the Middle East and beyond if we recognize President Donald Trump is an enemy of Americans, Republicans, Democrats, Independents and every new child born. An enemy of mankind. He is indeed an enemy of the state.”

Read all of Sean‘s article on Time.com.