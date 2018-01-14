Anna Wintour Puts Business on Hold With Mario Testino & Bruce Weber Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Anna Wintour is putting business on hold with longtime friends and collaborators Mario Testino and Bruce Weber after sexual harassment allegations have come out against the two fashion photographers.

“Both are personal friends of mine who have made extraordinary contributions to Vogue and many other titles at Condé Nast over the years, and both have issued objections or denials to what has emerged. I believe strongly in the value of remorse and forgiveness, but I take the allegations very seriously, and we at Condé Nast have decided to put our working relationship with both photographers on hold for the foreseeable future,” the Vogue editor-in-chief said in a statement on Saturday (January 13).

The news comes after a report by the New York Times, in which 13 male assistants and models claimed Mario subjected them to sexual advances and 15 current and former male models claimed Bruce exhibited coercive sexual behavior, often during photo shoots.

Both photographers have denied the allegations.