AnnaLynne McCord Breaks a Sweat With 'Let's Get Physical' Co-Stars at Winter TCA Tour 2018!

AnnaLynne McCord is ready to get physical!

The 30-year-old actress appeared alongside Let’s Get Physical co-stars Matt Jones, Jane Seymour and Chris Diamantopoulos at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Sunday (January 14) in Pasadena, Calif.

The upcoming comedy TV series, which will debut on January 24 on Pop, is centered around ’80s aerobics.

The show is about a middle-aged slacker named Joe Force (Jones) who makes a reluctant comeback to the industry when his “Godfather of Aerobics” dad dies. Dad leaves him the run-down family gym, but an odd clause in his will as to what it will take for Joe to inherit the family fortune. Janet Force (Seymour) is his mom, Barry Cross (Diamantopoulos) his rival, and Claudia (McCord) his former girlfriend/Barry’s wife.

Watch the trailer below!