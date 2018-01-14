Top Stories
Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari is now speaking out after a sexual misconduct allegation made against the 34-year-old actor and comedian by a 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer was published on Saturday (January 13).

“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual,” Aziz wrote in a statement on Sunday (January 14).

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

To read the original allegation, head to Babe.
