Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 10:15 pm

Demi Lovato Reveals Name of Her Upcoming Tour with DJ Khaled & Kehlani

Demi Lovato makes an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, airing Monday (January 15).

While on the show, the 25-year-old entertainer revealed the name of her upcoming tour with DJ Khaled and Kehlani.

“It’s actually called the Tell Me You Love Me Tour,” Demi said. “I just got so excited to say it out loud because this is the first time I’m saying it out loud.”

Demi also talked about learning to love her body, the director’s cut of her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, and played a game of “Who’d You Rather.” Watch her interview below!


Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
