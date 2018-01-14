Sun, 14 January 2018 at 3:45 pm
Dennis Rodman Arrested for DUI
- Dennis Rodman was arrested for a DUI and his rep has released a statement – TMZ
- Is Nick Jonas dating this actress? – Just Jared Jr
- Have you seen Taylor Swift‘s newest music video? – Lainey Gossip
- Miley Cyrus shared a very sweet message for Liam Hemsworth – TooFab
- Here’s how SNL tackled Donald Trump‘s “sh*thole countries” comments – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Dennis Rodman, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet