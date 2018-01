Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases Photographers While Arriving at the Gym - Watch!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can’t help but have a little fun with the photographers before his big photo shoot for his latest project!

The 45-year-old Jumanji star posted a video on his Instagram on Sunday (January 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson

“Got em. Multiple cameras rolling to shoot me driving in, pullinā€™ in my parking spot, getting out of my truck, ready for action etc. Look at everyone turn to each other confused when I start backing up. šŸ¤£. Gotta f*ck with em and have some fun, before we get down to business,” he wrote.

Watch him tease the photographers below!