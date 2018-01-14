Elisabeth Moss & 'Handmaid's Tale' Crew Announce Marisa Tomei as Guest Star!

Elisabeth Moss sits on stage with showrunner/Executive producer Bruce Miller and executive producer Warren Littlefield for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale panel at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Sunday (January 14) in Pasadena, Calif.

The trailer and release date for season two also premiered – be sure to check it out!

During the panel, it was announced that Marisa Tomei would be guest-starring on an episode in season 2. It was also noted by the panel that Marisa is an Oscar winner for her work on the 1993 film My Cousin Vinny!

“We are lucky enough to have Marisa Tomei in episode 2,” Bruce told the audience during the panel.