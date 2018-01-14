Here's What Nancy Kerrigan Said When Asked If She's Seen 'I, Tonya'

Nancy Kerrigan gave an interview with the Boston Globe and during it, was asked if she’d seen I, Tonya.

“I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life,” the 48-year-old figure skater told the Boston Globe this past week. “I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it.”

In the film, Tonya is seen as the victim, to which Nancy responded, “At this point, it’s so much easier and better to just be … it’s not really part of my life.”

If you don’t know, I, Tonya is about Tonya Harding and the events leading up to Nancy‘s injury. Tonya was in attendance at the Golden Globes with Margot Robbie, who portrays her in the movie.