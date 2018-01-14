Hugh Jackman Made a Deal With the Paparazzi to Take Shirtless Photos So They Leave Him Alone!

Hugh Jackman knows how to play nice with photographers!

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

During his appearance, Hugh talked to Ellen about inviting 25 of his closest friends and their families to stay at his house in Australia for the holidays.

The two also chatted about the shirtless photos taken of him at the beach in Australia – and Hugh reveals the deal he made with the paparazzi in exchange of them leaving him alone!

He also opened up about The Greatest Showman, his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, who falls asleep while watching movies (including his own!), and why he started the tradition of handing out lottery tickets to the crew during filming. And yes, he surprised Ellen‘s audience too!

Watch his appearance below.



Hugh Jackman Helps the Audience Get Lucky