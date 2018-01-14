Top Stories
Sun, 14 January 2018 at 6:19 pm

Joe Alwyn Takes In Prada Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week

Joe Alwyn Takes In Prada Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week

Joe Alwyn is a stud while attending the Prada fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion week Fall/Winter ’18 on Sunday (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

The 26-year-old actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift wore a teal jacket over a striped shirt, with matching chinos and socks.

In case you didn’t know, Joe was actually the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

The fashion house called him “a conqueror, an adventurer, an idol. A new, definitely heroic embodiment of the Prada masculine idea.”

You can catch Joe in the upcoming movie Boy Erased, which also stars Troye Sivan and Nicole Kidman.

Photos: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Prada
