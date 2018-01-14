'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' Wins Weekend Box Office!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is reigning supreme at the box office during its fourth week in theaters!

The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart movie brought in $27 million this weekend for a domestic total of $283 million since opening in theaters.

The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, came in second this weekend with $18 million earned.

Rounding out the top five were The Commuter, Insidious: The Last Key, and The Greatest Showman, which earned $13.4, $12.1, and $11.8 million, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???