Sun, 14 January 2018 at 7:56 pm

Kendall Jenner Plays With Cute Puppy In Tod's Spring 2018 Campaign

Kendall Jenner Plays With Cute Puppy In Tod's Spring 2018 Campaign

Kendall Jenner poses with an adorable puppy in the brand new images for Tod’s Spring 2018 Campaign.

The 21-year-old model is the female face while Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle is the male face of the campaign.

It was just revealed during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (January 14) that Kendall and Roberto were the faces of the new campaign.

Kendall Jenner’s charm and Roberto Bolle’s talent, together epitomize the very core of Tod’s identity – the style and quintessential beauty of the Italian lifestyle,” the brand said in a statement.

Also pictured inside: Kendall joining actor Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, Roberto, and Tod’s CEO Diego Della Valle at the brand’s Autum/Winter 2019 presentation at Milan Fashion Week.
