Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Chris Evans Reacts to All the Talk About His Captain America Beard

Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 6:22 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Grabs Juice in a Sheer Top at the Local Farmers Market in Studio City!

Kourtney Kardashian is getting in a quick green juice fix!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted on a juice run on Sunday (January 14) in Studio City, Calif.

Kourtney was spotted visiting the local Farmers Market by herself, grabbing a couple green juices and snacks to go.

She rocked a sheer top to expose a lacy bra underneath for a sexy day look, complete with high-waisted sweatpants and a pair of Yeezy Wave Runner 700 OGs.
