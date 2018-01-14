Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Finding Balance With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima!

Kourtney Kardashian is learning how to juggle her time between her children and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star revealed on the Sunday (January 14) episode of the show that she was finally able to get over her “mom guilt” and enjoy a trip with her boyfriend without the kids.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids. And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me,” Kourtney explained during the episode.

“Just because those worlds aren’t colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays.