Nick Jonas Steps Out After Madeline Brewer Dinner Date

Nick Jonas and Madeline Brewer reportedly cozied up for another dinner date!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted heading into a resturant on Saturday night (January 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nick looked sharp in a velvet blazer and was seen carrying a small case inside the eatery.

While Nick was heading inside solo, he was reportedly meeting Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline for another date.

The duo were first spotted grabbing dinner together earlier in the week, following the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.