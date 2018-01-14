'Schitt's Creek' Was Inspired by 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' & 'Real Housewives'!

Schitt’s Creek is heading into its fourth season – but did you know that the idea that started it all came from reality roots?

Dan Levy revealed the inspiration during the 2018 TCA Winter Tour on Sunday (January 14) in Los Angeles.

“About six years ago, the reality-based Real Housewives/Kardashians franchises were really on an upswing and I remember feeling so inundated with extreme wealth, that my curiosity went to this place of, ‘What would these families look like if it were to go away?’ Because so much of what we see is reliant on gifts that are given and parties that are thrown. If that was stripped away, would there be love there, and what would those bare bones relationships look like? That was really what started off the conversation,” Dan said, according to Deadline.

Co-stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy also appeared on the panel.

The new season of Schitt’s Creek will premiere on January 24.