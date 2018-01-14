Top Stories
Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Chris Evans Reacts to All the Talk About His Captain America Beard

Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 5:56 pm

'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Is No. 1 For a Second Week!

People can’t get enough of The Greatest Showman!

The soundtrack to the musical drama, which features vocal performances by Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron and Zendaya, is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The soundtrack moved 104,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on January 11, and 70,000 of those were traditional album sales according to Billboard on Sunday (January 14).

Fun fact: it’s only the fifth soundtrack in the past decade to spend more than one week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Quite an accomplishment!

If you haven’t already, take a listen now!
