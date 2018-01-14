Tonya Harding Has No Interest In Hearing the Song Sufjan Stevens Wrote About Her!

Tonya Harding is not interested in the Sufjan Stevens song that he wrote in her honor.

The 47-year-old retired ice skater and subject of I, Tonya unveiled her lack of interest in a New York Times profile published on January 10.

“Who gives these people permission to use my name? You all disrespected me and it hurt. I’m a human being and it hurt my heart,” she said.

Sufjan, who wrote the song in her honor as an ode, responded on his official Tumblr.

“The world is abundant and strange. The New York Times interviewed Tonya for a recent long-form feature (spoilers: Tonya is not interested in hearing my song!), and The Believer has a great think-piece on Tonya and the complicated world of women’s figure skating. Riveting journalism. Enjoy! Take two Aleve® and keep it moving!”

Sufjan‘s song was submitted for consideration for I, Tonya, but was rejected by music supervisors. Listen now if you haven’t already!