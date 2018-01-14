UK Party Leader's Girlfriend Jo Marney Suspended Over Meghan Markle Racist Remarks

The U.K. Independence Party suspended the membership of party leader Henry Bolton‘s girlfriend Jo Marney on Sunday (January 14) due to remarks made about Meghan Markle.

The decision came soon after the publication of text messages reportedly sent from the 25-year-old model and actress in The Mail, according to AP.

The messages suggested that the “black American” Meghan will “taint” the Royal Family and pave the way for a “black king.”

“In light of messages that have been brought to my attention, I have taken the decision to immediately suspend her party membership pending an investigation. Ukip does not, has not and never will condone racism,” said chairman Paul Oakden.

“I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused. No offence was intended and, again, I apologise unreservedly for any such offence or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of Ukip my friends, family and loved ones. I have disappointed them all and let myself down. I cannot sufficiently express my regret and sadness at having done so,” Jo said in a statement.