Sun, 14 January 2018 at 7:27 pm

UK Party Leader's Girlfriend Jo Marney Suspended Over Meghan Markle Racist Remarks

UK Party Leader's Girlfriend Jo Marney Suspended Over Meghan Markle Racist Remarks

The U.K. Independence Party suspended the membership of party leader Henry Bolton‘s girlfriend Jo Marney on Sunday (January 14) due to remarks made about Meghan Markle.

The decision came soon after the publication of text messages reportedly sent from the 25-year-old model and actress in The Mail, according to AP.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle

The messages suggested that the “black American” Meghan will “taint” the Royal Family and pave the way for a “black king.”

“In light of messages that have been brought to my attention, I have taken the decision to immediately suspend her party membership pending an investigation. Ukip does not, has not and never will condone racism,” said chairman Paul Oakden.

“I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used. The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused. No offence was intended and, again, I apologise unreservedly for any such offence or hurt that my messages have caused to members of the public, members of Ukip my friends, family and loved ones. I have disappointed them all and let myself down. I cannot sufficiently express my regret and sadness at having done so,” Jo said in a statement.
  • gwen

    That was a stupid thing for her to say, and her apology was weak.

  • Just Saying

    Her apology pails in comparison of what she said. But then again, this is just the beginning, Markle better start growing thicker skin.

  • ShellBell

    Considering what the party represents, the only reason they are sorry is it was made public and something had to be done. They might claim not to be racist but more members are than not.

  • namers

    Markle had nothing to do with this.

  • Vanity

    lets be honest, most ppl in Britain feel this way. funny thing is the Royal family is mostly German not British anyway..

  • wearing

    “taken out of context.” b-tch, you racist.

  • Sara

    The whole royal family is incestrious , up until recently, so can one be any more tainted?

    This isn’t a surprised to anyone black, we know this is how all white People feel about black people. When we point it out, we’re the bad guys.

  • gwen

    Hi Cool Boots/Cindy, you were going crazy impersonating Harryetcraig just now!