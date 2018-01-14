Top Stories
Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Chris Evans Reacts to All the Talk About His Captain America Beard

Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer's 'Today' Firing

Sun, 14 January 2018 at 2:57 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Is Recording New Music With Phantoms!

Vanessa Hudgens Is Recording New Music With Phantoms!

Vanessa Hudgens wears a beret while heading back to her car on Friday (January 12) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress wore a star print dress with a fringe jacket as she stopped by SunCafe for some lunch.

Later that day, Vanessa headed to the recording studio to lay down some vocals with Phantoms.

“Phantoms x @VanessaHudgens coming soooooon,” the EDM duo captioned a pic with Vanessa.

“In the studio with @phantoms 😍🎉🎤🎧🎼,” she wrote with a photo from inside the booth. Check out the photos below!
