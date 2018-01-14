Vanessa Hudgens Is Recording New Music With Phantoms!
Vanessa Hudgens wears a beret while heading back to her car on Friday (January 12) in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old actress wore a star print dress with a fringe jacket as she stopped by SunCafe for some lunch.
Later that day, Vanessa headed to the recording studio to lay down some vocals with Phantoms.
“Phantoms x @VanessaHudgens coming soooooon,” the EDM duo captioned a pic with Vanessa.
“In the studio with @phantoms 😍🎉🎤🎧🎼,” she wrote with a photo from inside the booth. Check out the photos below!
Phantoms x @VanessaHudgens coming soooooon. pic.twitter.com/2eHlOf8cDa
— Phantoms (@phantoms) January 13, 2018
In the studio with @phantoms 😍🎉🎤🎧🎼 pic.twitter.com/sCcbjd4YXp
— Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) January 14, 2018