Vanessa Hudgens Is Recording New Music With Phantoms!

Vanessa Hudgens wears a beret while heading back to her car on Friday (January 12) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress wore a star print dress with a fringe jacket as she stopped by SunCafe for some lunch.

Later that day, Vanessa headed to the recording studio to lay down some vocals with Phantoms.

“Phantoms x @VanessaHudgens coming soooooon,” the EDM duo captioned a pic with Vanessa.

“In the studio with @phantoms 😍🎉🎤🎧🎼,” she wrote with a photo from inside the booth. Check out the photos below!