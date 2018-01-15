Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 4:48 pm

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Are Dating, She Confirms

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Are Dating, She Confirms
  • Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are a new couple! – TMZ
  • Camila Mendes talked about shopping for prom on a budget – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Dennis Rodman was arrested – DListed
  • This actor is speaking out on Twitter after they didn’t remove abusive tweets – TooFab
  • Here’s what Donald Trump said about the Hawaii missile snafu – Towleroad
  • Is Liam Payne going to start acting!? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr