Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick: New Couple Alert?

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick may be dating!

The 35-year-old racer and 34-year-old Packers quarterback have been linked since the holidays, and now, TMZ has photos of the couple out to eat over the weekend.

The duo were seen out at the The Mission Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona with a group of friends, and the publication notes that onlookers did not see any PDA between the pair.

Danica most recently was dating Ricky Stenhouse, Jr, and they split last year. Aaron has dated actress Olivia Munn, and they split earlier in 2017.