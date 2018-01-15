Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:20 am

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick: New Couple Alert?

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick may be dating!

The 35-year-old racer and 34-year-old Packers quarterback have been linked since the holidays, and now, TMZ has photos of the couple out to eat over the weekend.

The duo were seen out at the The Mission Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona with a group of friends, and the publication notes that onlookers did not see any PDA between the pair.

Danica most recently was dating Ricky Stenhouse, Jr, and they split last year. Aaron has dated actress Olivia Munn, and they split earlier in 2017.
    You got wrong their professions, exchanged

  • Sam Dali

    He’s 34 not 24

  • Sam80

    Aaron Rogers is no where near 24. It speaks volumes when you can’t even get the most basic of details correct.

  • persononhere

    the article is kinda wrong w/facts, but i could see them as a couple. better than him dating a hollywood no one