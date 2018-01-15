Amber Valletta Stars in Escada's New Campaign

Amber Valletta is starring in the new spring/summer 2018 campaign for luxury womenswear brand Escada.

The 43-year-old iconic model was photographed by Horst Diekgerdes at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

“Amber is the perfect brand ambassador for Escada; she embodies strength, authenticity and humor. We feel honored to be working with such a fierce role model for modern women around the globe,” the brand’s CEO Iris Epple-Righi said in a statement.

