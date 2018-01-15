Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Couple Up at Palm Springs International Film Festival 2018!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden make a cute couple on the red carpet!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was in attendance for the closing night of the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Sunday (January 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

During the closing night, Ariel and director Adam Rifkin participated in a Q&A following the screening of their movie, The Last Movie Star. Ariel‘s boyfriend Levi was also in attendance.

The audience award winners, Finding Your Feet and Skid Row Marathon, were announced before the screening.