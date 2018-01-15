Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Eliza Dushku's Accusations Against Joel Kramer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out following his True Lies on-screen daughter Eliza Dushku‘s allegations that she was sexually assaulted by the film’s stunt coordinator Joel Kramer.

The actor and former politician responded to a tweet from co-star Tom Arnold, who said that he, Arnold, James Cameron, and Jamie Lee Curtis would absolutely have done something if they knew what was going on at the time.

Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something. I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous,” Arnold wrote in his tweet.

Jamie also spoke out in an op-ed piece this week.
