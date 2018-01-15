Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 10:37 pm

Austin Brown Drops Paris-Set Music Video for 'Smile'

Austin Brown has released a music video for his song “Smile” and you can watch it here!

The song is featured on the singer’s Canyon Sessions and the video was filmed in Paris while he was there to perform some acoustic sets.

“‘Smile’ is a song about purest form a love during a time when people are questioning it. The video which we shot in Paris was meant to bring people inside a new and excitement of love while coming to terms ending an old flame,” Austin told JustJared.com about the song and video. “Shooting in Paris was amazing because I got to have my fans make a cameo while singing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Lights made the organic vibe of the tune even more special.”


