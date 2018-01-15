Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 7:00 pm

Ava DuVernay Talks Making 'A Wrinkle in Time': 'There Are No Limits'

Ava DuVernay Talks Making 'A Wrinkle in Time': 'There Are No Limits'

Ava DuVernay is featured in this new photo shoot and interview for Marie Claire‘s February 2018 issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the director had to share with the mag:

On making A Wrinkle in Time: “One of the great things about A Wrinkle in Time has been world creation, being able to play with big visual effects and all that stuff that so few women and directors of color get to do. For women and people of color, sci-fi takes on a much more potent space in our consciousness and imagination. It feels a lot more robust when I read the work of sci-fi or fantasy writers who are women, or women of color, because there is a muscularity to it that speaks to a present, a real situation, and it’s not just escapism for fun’s sake. It’s escapism for survival, for sanity—it’s imagining a world that’s not here.”

On doing a large scale production for the first time: “Until now, I had budgets to make movies about people talking in rooms. But with Wrinkle, there are no rooms, there are no limits! There are only doors to walk through.”

On the book: “It’s a book that takes place out in the universe, but it’s really about interiority. It’s about who you are to yourself…how you see yourself from the inside out.”

For more from Ava, visit MarieClaire.com.
Credit: Dani Brubaker for Marie Claire Magazine
