Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:32 pm

Boxer Florian Munteanu to Play Ivan Drago's Son in 'Creed 2'

Boxer Florian Munteanu to Play Ivan Drago's Son in 'Creed 2'

Romanian boxer Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu has been cast in the role of Ivan Drago’s son in the upcoming movie Creed 2.

The film will follow Michael B. Jordan as “Adonis Creed both inside and outside of the ring as he deals with his newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion,” according to The Tracking Board.

Sylvester Stallone is returning as Rocky while Dolph Lundgren will reprise his role as Ivan Drago, the man who killed Apollo Creed.

“Congratulations to Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu for getting the part as IVAN DRAGOS son! 6 feet four, 245 pounds of talent,” Stallone wrote on Instagram to confirm the casting.

You can check out some of Florian‘s hot shirtless selfies from Instagram in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 01
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 02
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 03
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 04
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 05
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 06
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 07
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 08
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 09
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 10
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 11
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 12
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 13
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 14
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 15
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 16
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 17
florian munteanu shirtless selfies 18

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Creed 2, Florian Munteanu, Movies, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr