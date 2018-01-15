Boxer Florian Munteanu to Play Ivan Drago's Son in 'Creed 2'

Romanian boxer Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu has been cast in the role of Ivan Drago’s son in the upcoming movie Creed 2.

The film will follow Michael B. Jordan as “Adonis Creed both inside and outside of the ring as he deals with his newfound fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion,” according to The Tracking Board.

Sylvester Stallone is returning as Rocky while Dolph Lundgren will reprise his role as Ivan Drago, the man who killed Apollo Creed.

“Congratulations to Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu for getting the part as IVAN DRAGOS son! 6 feet four, 245 pounds of talent,” Stallone wrote on Instagram to confirm the casting.

