Cat Deeley Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Patrick Kielty

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 11:20 am

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty are expecting their second child!

The 41-year-old TV presenter announced the news to her fans on her social media account over the weekend.

“Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited,” Cat posted on her Twitter account on Saturday (January 13).

The couple are also parents to a two-year-old son named Milo. Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
