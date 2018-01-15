Celeb Kids Rock The Runway for Dolce&Gabbana's Milan Show
The Dolce&Gabbana fashion show happened in Milan on Saturday (January 13) and the runway was filled with legacy children!
Jude Law‘s son Rafferty Law, Diddy‘s son Christian Combs, and Pamela Anderson‘s sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee are among the kids who walked the runway.
Some of the other young models included Daniel Day-Lewis‘ son Gabriel-Kane, James Marsden‘s son Jack, and Pierce Brosnan‘s son Paris.
There were also some young actors, musicians, and models who walked in the show included Ross Lynch, Austin Mahone, Cameron Dallas, Will Peltz, and Oliver Cheshire.