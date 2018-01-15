Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2018 at 7:08 pm

Celeb Kids Rock The Runway for Dolce&Gabbana's Milan Show

The Dolce&Gabbana fashion show happened in Milan on Saturday (January 13) and the runway was filled with legacy children!

Jude Law‘s son Rafferty Law, Diddy‘s son Christian Combs, and Pamela Anderson‘s sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee are among the kids who walked the runway.

Some of the other young models included Daniel Day-Lewis‘ son Gabriel-Kane, James Marsden‘s son Jack, and Pierce Brosnan‘s son Paris.

There were also some young actors, musicians, and models who walked in the show included Ross Lynch, Austin Mahone, Cameron Dallas, Will Peltz, and Oliver Cheshire.
  • Casey C

    so basically fame as bought and paid for by their parents??

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    A gross display of nepotism, entitlement, and privilege. NO THANKS.

  • tom

    It’s so funny.

  • I am Evelyn Salt

    These kids would be nothing without their parents. They’d be taking our orders at McDonalds. Must be nice.

  • Just Saying

    This is so disappointing, one expects celebrity kids to at least be good looking xD

  • plez

    Not a good looking one in the bunch. Stop hiring kids of famous parents.