Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Donate to a Young Fan's Fundraiser

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make a hot couple while grabbing lunch at Il Pastaio on Monday afternoon (January 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The couple, who are expecting a second child this year, were approached on the street by a young fan who seemed to be selling candy as a fundraiser. John pulled out a wad of cash and gave a donation!

The day before, Chrissy took to Twitter to share a GIF of Teyana Taylor looking incredible in the “Fade” music video for Kanye West.

“For like 12 minutes of 2017 I was sure this would become my body if I worked hard enough,” she captioned the clip.