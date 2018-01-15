Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:00 am
Demi Lovato's Game of 'Who'd You Rather' Ends with This Famous Actress!
Demi Lovato played a game of “Who’d You Rather” with Ellen DeGeneres on her show, The Ellen Show, airing later today!
Throughout the game, Demi had to choose between two celebs. For a while, both Niall Horan and Rihanna went on runs as Demi‘s main choice, but things changed when a photo of Kristen Stewart came up.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato
Watch the game below – and get ready to LOL. In one memorable moment, Demi chose between Kristen and her good friend Nick Jonas.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Posted to: Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet