Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:00 am

Demi Lovato's Game of 'Who'd You Rather' Ends with This Famous Actress!

Demi Lovato's Game of 'Who'd You Rather' Ends with This Famous Actress!

Demi Lovato played a game of “Who’d You Rather” with Ellen DeGeneres on her show, The Ellen Show, airing later today!

Throughout the game, Demi had to choose between two celebs. For a while, both Niall Horan and Rihanna went on runs as Demi‘s main choice, but things changed when a photo of Kristen Stewart came up.

Watch the game below – and get ready to LOL. In one memorable moment, Demi chose between Kristen and her good friend Nick Jonas.
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Video

