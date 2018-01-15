Donald Trump Denies Making 'Sh-thole Countries' Comment: 'I Am Not a Racist'

Donald Trump is denying making comments using the phrase “sh*thole countries.”

It was reported during an Oval Office meeting that the president referred to Haiti and African nations as “sh*thole countries.”

Over the weekend, Trump was asked directly if he was a racist and he responded (via the New York Times), “No, no. I am not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

He then added about the “sh*thole countries” comment, “Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments? They weren’t made.”