Francois Arnaud Must Stay Awake in 'Rapid Eye Movement' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Francois Arnaud needs to stay awake!

The 32-year-old French-Canadian actor stars in the upcoming film Rapid Eye Movement, which just dropped a thrilling teaser trailer on Monday (January 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Francois Arnaud

The movie co-stars Reiko Aylesworth, Chloe Brooks, Godfrey, Jamie Jackson, David Rhodes, Stelio Savante and Danny Ramirez, and was directed by Peter Bishai.

Here’s a plot summary: in the heart of Times Square, radio DJ Rick Weider is driven to the edge of insanity as he tries to break the 11-day world record for staying awake. The stakes rise considerably when a deranged caller, who wants Rick to raise $5 million for charity, threatens to kill him unless he succeeds. With his life on the line, Rick unravels physically, emotionally and mentally, forced to confront his own demons while trying to outplay his seemingly powerful and unbeatable enemy.

Watch below!