Halle Berry Wows in Sheer Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2018

Halle Berry looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress stunned in a sheer gown. She was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Kidnap, but lost to Octavia Spencer for Gifted.

Earlier in the day, Halle marked Martin Luther King Day with a touching post.

“I have a dream today… And Martin Luther King had a dream of universal peace for all of us. I pray we can find more ways to come together this year and get closer to living HIS DREAM! I ask all of you to find a way today to uplift Dr. King’s legacy! Happy MLK Day!” she tweeted.

FYI: Halle is wearing a Reem Acra gown.