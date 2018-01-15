Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Son Samuel, 5, Left the Sweetest Note in a Library Book

Celebrities React to Dolores O&rsquo;Riordan's Sudden Death

Celebrities React to Dolores O’Riordan's Sudden Death

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 9:47 pm

Halle Berry Wows in Sheer Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2018

Halle Berry Wows in Sheer Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2018

Halle Berry looks gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday (January 15) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress stunned in a sheer gown. She was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Kidnap, but lost to Octavia Spencer for Gifted.

Earlier in the day, Halle marked Martin Luther King Day with a touching post.

“I have a dream today… And Martin Luther King had a dream of universal peace for all of us. I pray we can find more ways to come together this year and get closer to living HIS DREAM! I ask all of you to find a way today to uplift Dr. King’s legacy! Happy MLK Day!” she tweeted.

FYI: Halle is wearing a Reem Acra gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
halle berry naacp image awards 2018 01
halle berry naacp image awards 2018 02
halle berry naacp image awards 2018 03
halle berry naacp image awards 2018 04
halle berry naacp image awards 2018 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 NAACP Image Awards, Halle Berry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr