Jill Zarin Pays Tribute to Late Husband Bobby at His Funeral

Jill Zarin gave a moving eulogy for her late husband Bobby Zarin at his funeral on Monday morning (January 15) at Riverside Memorial in New York City.

The funeral was attended by many members of Jill‘s Real Housewives of New York City cast, including Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, and more.

Jill was the last to speak at the funeral and she teared up several times throughout her speech, according to People.

“I wasn’t sure if I could stand up here today,” Jill said. “[Bobby] was an incredibly great husband, a great father, and grandfather, and [a] truly great friend.”

Jill opened up about how she knitted Bobby a blanket starting last summer when his cancer grew worse.

“When Bobby got sick in July, I needed something to keep my mind going,” she said. “[So] I started knitting him a blanket,” which kept “growing and growing.”

“He spent the last days of his life snuggled up in it,” Jill added. “The irony is when I draped it over the casket, it fit perfectly. Bobby knew.”

