Mon, 15 January 2018 at 4:00 pm

Joel Kinnaman's Abs Are Ripped to Shreds in 'Altered Carbon' Trailer!

Joel Kinnaman's Abs Are Ripped to Shreds in 'Altered Carbon' Trailer!

Joel Kinnaman is starring in the upcoming Netflix series Altered Carbon and his body is looking amazing in the show’s new trailer!

The 38-year-old actor already showed off his incredible physique in the teaser trailer and now we’re getting another view of his hot body.

Altered Carbon follows Envoy soldier Takeshi Kovacs (Kinnaman), who is brought back to life centuries later to investigate the attempted murder of Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), the wealthiest man on Earth. As the investigation progresses, Kovacs comes to learn that his past isn’t nearly as buried as he thought.

The series will debut on Netflix on February 2.


Altered Carbon | Official Trailer
