Mon, 15 January 2018 at 8:09 pm

Jonah Hill Kisses His Girlfriend on the Beach in Cabo San Lucas

Jonah Hill Kisses His Girlfriend on the Beach in Cabo San Lucas

Jonah Hill shares a kiss with his mystery girlfriend while hitting the beach on Sunday (January 14) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 34-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor was seen packing on the PDA with his girlfriend while walking along the beach and going paddle boarding.

Jonah‘s older brother Jordan Feldstein tragically passed away back in December after going into full cardiac arrest.

Beanie Feldstein, Jonah‘s younger sister, wrapped up her nearly year-long run in Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! on Sunday.
