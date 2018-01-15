Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 1:30 am

Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Kris Jenner is concerned for Kylie Jenner and a “certain situation.”

During the midseason premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night (January 14), the family’s momager learned that one of her employees was taking pictures of Kylie in her own home.

Kylie has remained completely absent from the show ever since news surfaced in September that she’s expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said during the show.

“To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful. You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays on E! at 9 PM.
