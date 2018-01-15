Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 10:00 am

Lady Gaga's Planned Line of 'Joanne' Wines Have Hit a Legal Snag!

Lady Gaga isn’t able to raise a glass to celebrate her upcoming wine line just yet.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter was preparing to drop a line of signature wines inspired by her family’s restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, but the process is being stalled because of a name conflict.

Officials from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have suspended Gaga’s application for her brand, called Joanne Trattoria Vino Rosso, because they claim it would cause confusion in the marketplace with a company who has already acquired the rights to the term “Trattoria” in 2015, according to The Blast.

Gaga may now be forced to rename her forthcoming wine line in order to proceed. Any suggestions?
Photos: Getty Images
