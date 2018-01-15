LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Head Home After Their Mexico Trip!

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are back home!

The 35-year-old “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” singer and the 44-year-old actor were spotted walking through LAX airport on Friday (January 12) in Los Angeles.

The two took a short trip south of the border in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two were all smiles after getting some sunshine together.

“Beachside Beaded Bliss! #allsmiles #happiness #bliss #blissful #mexico #LovE 📸 @eddiecibrian P.S. – my favorite #onepiece EVER @theminimaleanimale,” LeAnn wrote on her Instagram.