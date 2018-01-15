Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 5:00 am

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Head Home After Their Mexico Trip!

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Head Home After Their Mexico Trip!

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are back home!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of LeAnn Rimes

The 35-year-old “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” singer and the 44-year-old actor were spotted walking through LAX airport on Friday (January 12) in Los Angeles.

The two took a short trip south of the border in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two were all smiles after getting some sunshine together.

“Beachside Beaded Bliss! #allsmiles #happiness #bliss #blissful #mexico #LovE 📸 @eddiecibrian P.S. – my favorite #onepiece EVER @theminimaleanimale,” LeAnn wrote on her Instagram.
  • gwen

    What’s Jodi Rimes to do when the media is ignoring her because they are too busy paying attention to far more important things? Pay her friends at JJ to write a fluffpiece about her staged photo-op at the airport.

    Of course Jodi Rimes was all smiles(Eddie isn’t smiling in many of the photos), Jodi Rimes arranged for the paps to be at the airport to take photos of them. How odd that Jodi Rimes and Eddie managed not to be papped at the airport when they were leaving LA to go to Cabo. Why do you suppose that the paps didn’t get ANY photos of Jodi Rimes and Eddie at LAX before they went to Cabo? Probably because they weren’t alone in Cabo. Eddie’s friends, Kiki, and the photographer who tool those pool photos of Jodi Rimes were in Cabo with Eddie and Jodi Rimes.

    Short vacation? So Jodi Rimes couldn’t afford to take Eddie and friends to Cabo for a longer time. How odd that Jodi Rimes shows up in Cabo with Eddie and his friends after people on twitter made fun of her for only being able to afford to take Eddie on RV parking lot vacations. So what did Jodi Rimes sell off to afford this short vacation in Cabo?

    Jodi Rimes manically posted the entire time she was on vacation. Doesn’t the media find this odd? According to the media, she was on a romantic vacation with Eddie, a short one at that, so why would she spend the time manically posting photos of herself in bikinis and themselves getting drunk?

  • gwen

    While celebs were walking red carpets for the Critic’s Choice Award and Golden Globes, Eddie and Jodi Rimes were famewhoring in Cabo. So Jodi Rimes made a big deal about this Cabo vacation because it’s another year that Eddie and Jodi Rimes were’t invited to award shows and Jodi Rimes was acting like a dog marking it’s territory because she is jealous of Eddie working with Rachel Bilson.