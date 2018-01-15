Maze Runner's Rosa Salazar Is All Tied Up for 'Rogue' Mag

Rosa Salazar is constrained by ropes and clamps for a new photo shoot in Rogue magazine‘s latest issue.

Here is what the 32-year-old Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Alita: Battle Angel actress had to share with the mag:

On one of her first auditions: “The first job I ever got paid for was working on a CollegeHumor video as an extra. I was happy to be there and I got paid $40 for 13 hours of work and I was so stoked, I was jazzed. I walked into the waiting room and it was just rows and rows of hot blondes with boobs, tall and gorgeous New York babes, and I was like ‘oh f–k’…that was one of those moments where I was like ‘I can’t do this, I’m not a gorgeous babe, I don’t have boobs, how am I going to do this?’ But I sucked it up, I walked in there and knocked them dead.”

On her mantra for her Maze Runner character: “This body will die when it dies, but until then I have my spirit to give, and that’s what I’m going to f–king do.”

On the movies she wants to make: “I never wanted to do a movie where someone watches a trailer and they’re like ‘alright, cool, I get it.’ I want them to be excited and I want them to see something new. I want them to be loud and I want them to watch the movie the way I watched movies in the 90s, like ‘WOAH! THAT’S CRAZY!’”

