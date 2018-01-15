Top Stories
Maze Runner's Rosa Salazar Is All Tied Up for 'Rogue' Mag

Maze Runner's Rosa Salazar Is All Tied Up for 'Rogue' Mag

Rosa Salazar is constrained by ropes and clamps for a new photo shoot in Rogue magazine‘s latest issue.

Here is what the 32-year-old Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Alita: Battle Angel actress had to share with the mag:

On one of her first auditions: “The first job I ever got paid for was working on a CollegeHumor video as an extra. I was happy to be there and I got paid $40 for 13 hours of work and I was so stoked, I was jazzed. I walked into the waiting room and it was just rows and rows of hot blondes with boobs, tall and gorgeous New York babes, and I was like ‘oh f–k’…that was one of those moments where I was like ‘I can’t do this, I’m not a gorgeous babe, I don’t have boobs, how am I going to do this?’ But I sucked it up, I walked in there and knocked them dead.”

On her mantra for her Maze Runner character: “This body will die when it dies, but until then I have my spirit to give, and that’s what I’m going to f–king do.”

On the movies she wants to make: “I never wanted to do a movie where someone watches a trailer and they’re like ‘alright, cool, I get it.’ I want them to be excited and I want them to see something new. I want them to be loud and I want them to watch the movie the way I watched movies in the 90s, like ‘WOAH! THAT’S CRAZY!’”

For more from Rosa, visit TheRogueMag.com!
