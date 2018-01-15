Meryl Streep Is Shocked Tom Hanks Hasn't Been Oscar-Nominated Since 2001

Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg post for photos at a photo call for The Post on Monday afternoon (January 15) in Milan, Italy.

During a recent interview, Meryl spoke about Tom‘s acting ability, and expressed her shock that he hadn’t received an Oscar nomination since 2001′s Castaway.

“That he hasn’t been nominated in 17 years, I’m actually shocked, because the work we’ve seen is at such a consistently high level. And this role [in The Post] of Ben Bradlee, in particular, has a dynamism. Tom steps outside of anything we’ve seen before,” Meryl told EW.