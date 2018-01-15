Top Stories
Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Kris Jenner Worries About People Exploiting Kylie Jenner's 'Certain Situation'

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Aziz Ansari Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Logan Paul Emerged After Suicide Forest Video Scandal

Mon, 15 January 2018 at 11:00 am

Meryl Streep Is Shocked Tom Hanks Hasn't Been Oscar-Nominated Since 2001

Meryl Streep Is Shocked Tom Hanks Hasn't Been Oscar-Nominated Since 2001

Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg post for photos at a photo call for The Post on Monday afternoon (January 15) in Milan, Italy.

During a recent interview, Meryl spoke about Tom‘s acting ability, and expressed her shock that he hadn’t received an Oscar nomination since 2001′s Castaway.

“That he hasn’t been nominated in 17 years, I’m actually shocked, because the work we’ve seen is at such a consistently high level. And this role [in The Post] of Ben Bradlee, in particular, has a dynamism. Tom steps outside of anything we’ve seen before,” Meryl told EW.
Just Jared on Facebook
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 01
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 02
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 03
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 04
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 05
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 06
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 07
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 08
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 09
meryl streep the post photo call co stars milan 10

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Cruise returns to Mission Impossible 6 set in London - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus missed out on another Hannah Montana reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Sarah Hyland and Tomi Lahren got into a Twitter war - TooFab
  • Sam Rockwell drops F-bomb on Saturday Night Live - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Peyton List celebrates Kiss a Ginger Day with her boyfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • moody

    he should have been nominated for Sully and perhaps Captain Phillips