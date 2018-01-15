Natalie Portman, Jussie & Jurnee Smollett, & More March with Time's Up Movement

The stars came out to say Time’s Up at the 2018 Kingdom Day Parade on MLK Day (January 15) in Los Angeles.

Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Josiah Bell (with their son Hunter), Mudbound director Dee Rees, and more were seen marching in support of Time’s Up! Senator Kamala Harris was also in attendance at the parade – she was the grand marshal this year.

If you don’t know, the Time’s Up initiative was created to raise awareness about gender inequality, abuse of power and harassment.

Natalie posted a video on her Instagram of the Time’s Up chant – watch below!